Left Menu

Pakistani Taliban warns journalists against calling them “terrorists and extremists”

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 07-09-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 20:10 IST
Pakistani Taliban warns journalists against calling them “terrorists and extremists”
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The banned Tehr­eek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella organistaion of armed Islamist groups, has warned the country's media and journalists against calling them a ''terrorist outfit'' or they will be treated as ''enemies''.

TTP spokesman Mohammad Khurasani, in a statement on social media on Monday, said his organisation was tracking media coverage which branded the TTP with epithets such as “terrorists and extremists”.

“Using such terms for TTP showed a partisan role of media and journalists,” the Dawn newspaper quoted the online statement by the TTP.

''Such labels on the TTP meant the media professionals were dishonest towards their duty and would create enemies for itself,'' Khurasani said.

Therefore, the media should call them by the name of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Khurasani said.

The Pakistani Taliban was formed in 2007 and the government listed it as a proscribed organisation in August 2008, following targeted attacks on civilians.

The TTP's first chief, Baitullah Mehsud, was killed in a drone strike in 2009 by the US.

In its National Action Plan in 2014, the Pakistan government banned offshoot groups of the TTP and stopped the media from its so-called “glorification of militants”.

Several Pakistani journalists have been killed and kidnapped, sandwiched between the militants and the government's war on terror.

At least, 30 newspersons have been killed in erstwhile Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the last decade.

n most cases, the perpetrators have not been booked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021