TRS govt is a government of lies: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Hitting out at the ruling TRS in Telangana over its promises, including jobs to unemployed youth, BJP MP and BJYM president Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday said it is a ''government of lies'' which should be voted out in the next assembly elections in 2023.

Surya, who addressed a public meeting at Sangareddy town near here on Tuesday night as part of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing state-wide 'padayatra', alleged that unemployment grew ever since the TRS assumed power.

Asking people whether the promises of TRS like providing three acres of land to Dalits, jobs to unemployed youth and two bedroom houses to poor have been fulfilled, he claimed that the TRS government is a government of lies.

''It is a government of lies. A government that lies to the people. We should dislodge such a government. That should be the resolve of Yuva Morcha,'' he said.

The 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' of Sanjay Kumar is a war cry against the ruling TRS, he added.

The TRS government is encouraging anti-national forces by engaging with the AIMIM, he claimed. A resolution was passed in the assembly against the CAA, he said.

''Minority appeasement has been going on every day and night since the last six years. The vehicle is TRS'. But, the driver is 'Razakar','' he said.

Surya, who also attacked the TRS over its alleged family rule and suicides of unemployed youth, called upon the Yuva Morcha activists to strive to make the 'padayatra' of Kumar a success and to fight against the ''corrupt government of TRS and AIMIM''.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Kumar said the BJP, if voted to power in the 2023 elections, would bring a population control bill on the lines of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Observing that the BJP is not against any religion, he said his party, however, would resist if the backward classes, SCs and other poorer sections were troubled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)