Zambian president names new mines minister

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday announced the appointment of lawmaker Paul Chanda Kabuswe as the country's new minister of mines and minerals.

Kabuswe was expected to be sworn in on Wednesday, the president's office said in a press statement.

Hichilema also designated Francis Chipimo to act as central bank governor following the resignation of the current governor, Christopher Mvunga, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)