Left Menu

Guinea opposition leader says he's open to participate in transition following coup

"We would send representatives, why not, to participate in the process to bring the country back to constitutional order," Diallo said, adding that he was surprised by the coup from an army showered with funds by Conde. Elite soldiers who stormed Guinea's presidency and seized 83-year old Conde on Sunday have promised to set up a transitional government but have not given details of what form the transition would take, or the duration.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 00:50 IST
Guinea opposition leader says he's open to participate in transition following coup

Guinea's main opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, a long-standing rival of deposed President Alpha Conde, said on Tuesday that he and his party were open to participate in a political transition following Sunday's military coup.

Diallo, 69, who was defeated by Conde in an October presidential election in which the president was seeking a third term, told Reuters that he had no objection in taking part in a political transition. "We would send representatives, why not, to participate in the process to bring the country back to constitutional order," Diallo said, adding that he was surprised by the coup from an army showered with funds by Conde.

Elite soldiers who stormed Guinea's presidency and seized 83-year old Conde on Sunday have promised to set up a transitional government but have not given details of what form the transition would take, or the duration. The junta has said it would start a broad consultation before the formation of a transitional government.

"At the moment, I have not been invited," Diallo said. Diallo said there was a need to establish a transition that would organise free and transparent elections, and put in place legitimate and democratic institutions.

"Sometimes during such periods, some would want to take on grand missions. But for me the principal mission is to get the country out of this exceptional period," he said. The military takeover in the world's top producer of bauxite has been condemned by its partners and international organisations.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), whose leaders are meeting on Wednesday to discuss Guinea, have threatened to impose sanctions. Diallo said he would welcome a facilitator such as a head of state appointed by regional leaders to help Guinea through the transitional process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochistan

Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochist...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021