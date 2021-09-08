Left Menu

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya resigns

Maurya was sworn in as the governor of Uttarakhand on August 26, 2018 taking over from Krishna Kant Paul at the end of his five-year tenure.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya resigned on Wednesday, two years before completing her tenure. She tendered her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, a Rajbhawan official said. She has resigned for personal reasons, he said.

Maurya was sworn in as the governor of Uttarakhand on August 26, 2018 taking over from Krishna Kant Paul at the end of his five-year tenure. She had completed three years in office as the governor last month.

