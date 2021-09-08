Left Menu

BJP appoints Devendra Fadnavis as in-charge of Goa election

Ahead of the scheduled Goa state Assembly elections next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the election in-charge for the state, a party statement confirmed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:02 IST
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the scheduled Goa state Assembly elections next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the election in-charge for the state, a party statement confirmed. Further, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MP Darshana Jardosh have been appointed as the co-in-charge for the Assembly elections in the state.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as the election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, while Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi has been appointed in charge of Uttarakhand. For the Assembly polls scheduled in Punjab, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been appointed as the election in-charge for the state, while Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi has been appointed as co-in-charges.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been given charge of the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur. Meanwhile, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik and Assam Minister Ashok Singhal have been appointed as the co-in-charges for the same.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to take place next year. (ANI)

