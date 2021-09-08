Unemployed man climbs atop water tank in Rajasthan's Sikar to rant about family taunting him

Left Menu

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 08-09-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:16 IST
A married man climbed atop an overhead water tank in the Sikar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday and ranted against his family taunting him for being unemployed.

A police official said the man was distressed after losing his job and his father has also refused to give him money for starting a job.

''A married man climbed on the tank under the Udyog Nagar police station area. Though he did not threaten to commit suicide, he expressed his anguish towards his family members for taunting him. After nearly two hours, the man was placated and was brought down from the tank,'' Circle Officer (City) Virendra Sharma said.

He said the man needed counselling and was sent back home with his wife. ''The man said that he lost his job and was not able to find a new one. His father also refused to give him money to start a business. There were several other personal issues due to which he was under depression and climbed the tank,'' another police officer said.

A team of civil defence personnel brought him down from the overhead tank.

