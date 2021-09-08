Left Menu

Those protesting at Delhi borders are not farmers: BJP leader

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Those protesting against the Centre’s farm laws at Delhi borders are not farmers, said UP BJP vice-president Salil Bishnoi on Wednesday.

The BJP leader alleged that the protesters are “brokers” between farmers and big traders as the real farmer is working in his field and cannot afford to protest for such a long time.

They are hell-bent on getting three farm laws scrapped, which were enacted to address problems faced by farmers, the BJP leader told reporters.

The BJP leader also junked the allegations of poor law and order in UP, terming it a bid to tarnish the state government’s image by the opposition.

The fact is that goons are either in jail or left the state, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

