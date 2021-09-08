Left Menu

Gadkari meets contractors of NH projects in Tamil Nadu

They discussed issues faced by contractors in Highway construction, the office of Gadkari said in a tweet.A source told PTI that during the meeting, contractors of National Highway projects in Tamil Nadu alleged that the ruling party leaders DMK in Tamil Nadu are demanding cut money from contractors for ongoing highway projects.According to the source, contractors who are refusing to pay cut money to leaders of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu are not allowed to work.Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK chief MK Stalin is the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:03 IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday held a meeting with contractors of National Highway projects in Tamil Nadu and discussed issues faced by them in highway construction.

''Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji chaired a meeting in presence of MoS @Gen_VKSingh Ji along with Contractors of NH projects in Tamil Nadu. They discussed issues faced by contractors in Highway construction,'' the office of Gadkari said in a tweet.

A source told PTI that during the meeting, contractors of National Highway projects in Tamil Nadu alleged that the ruling party leaders (DMK) in Tamil Nadu are demanding 'cut money' from contractors for ongoing highway projects.

According to the source, contractors who are refusing to pay cut money to leaders of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu are not allowed to work.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin is the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Last month, Gadkari had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that local leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena were creating obstructions for several road projects undertaken by his ministry in the state.

