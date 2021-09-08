Rahul Gandhi extends condolences to families of ferry accident victims in Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended condolences to the families of the victims of a ferry accident in Assam's Majuli on Wednesday and hoped the rescue operation manages to save lives.

A boat with over 120 people on board sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with a ferry steamer near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday and there could be ''many casualties'', officials said.

''The news of the capsizing of ferry boat in Assam is tragic. As we await further details, I extend condolences to the family of the victims,'' he said in a Facebook post. ''Let's hope the rescue operation manages to save lives in the next few hours. I appeal to the local Congress teams to help in every way possible,'' he also said.

The accident occurred when the private boat 'Ma Kamala' was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and the government-owned ferry 'Tripkai' was coming from the riverine island.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman told PTI that 41 people have been rescued so far and bodies of people suspected to have died in the crash are yet to be recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)