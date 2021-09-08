Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi extends condolences to families of ferry accident victims in Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended condolences to the families of the victims of a ferry accident in Assams Majuli on Wednesday and hoped the rescue operation manages to save lives.A boat with over 120 people on board sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with a ferry steamer near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday and there could be many casualties, officials said.The news of the capsizing of ferry boat in Assam is tragic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi extends condolences to families of ferry accident victims in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended condolences to the families of the victims of a ferry accident in Assam's Majuli on Wednesday and hoped the rescue operation manages to save lives.

A boat with over 120 people on board sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with a ferry steamer near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday and there could be ''many casualties'', officials said.

''The news of the capsizing of ferry boat in Assam is tragic. As we await further details, I extend condolences to the family of the victims,'' he said in a Facebook post. ''Let's hope the rescue operation manages to save lives in the next few hours. I appeal to the local Congress teams to help in every way possible,'' he also said.

The accident occurred when the private boat 'Ma Kamala' was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and the government-owned ferry 'Tripkai' was coming from the riverine island.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman told PTI that 41 people have been rescued so far and bodies of people suspected to have died in the crash are yet to be recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021