Left Menu

Colombia campaign violence has killed 6, toll likely to rise -NGO

Violence associated with campaigning for Colombia's 2022 presidential and legislative elections occurred every four days over the past five months, an observation group reported on Wednesday, warning that threats and killings may increase as voting draws closer. Between March 13 and Aug. 23 there were 29 violent incidents which claimed six lives, the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation said in a report.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 23:33 IST
Colombia campaign violence has killed 6, toll likely to rise -NGO

Violence associated with campaigning for Colombia's 2022 presidential and legislative elections occurred every four days over the past five months, an observation group reported on Wednesday, warning that threats and killings may increase as voting draws closer.

Between March 13 and Aug. 23 there were 29 violent incidents which claimed six lives, the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation said in a report. Most victims were elected public officials like mayors and city councillors from left-leaning parties like the Green Alliance and Human Colombia, the group said.

"This situation will likely worsen nationally given the strengthening of alternative political parties compared to traditional political classes," the report said. "As time passes and the registration of candidates moves ahead, we will see an increasing trend in acts of violence," Esteban Salazar, one of the authors of the report, said at a virtual press conference.

Legislative elections will take place in March 2022, while a first-round of presidential voting will be held in May. Though a 2016 peace accord between the government and the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels broadly reduced violence, some areas still face mass displacements, murders and other violence because of fighting between former FARC who reject the deal, crime gangs and remaining rebel group the ELN.

Some 72% of perpetrators remain unidentified, the report said, while just over 27% of attacks were blamed on crime gangs. "Someone is paying these assassins to kill these people, or to threaten them," said the foundation's sub-director Ariel Avila, adding victims often had reported corruption, illegal mining or the planting of coca, the base ingredient in cocaine.

"Where there are high levels of electoral competition, it would seem the use of violence is one more mechanism of political competition," Avila said. Violence and threats during campaigning for local and regional elections in 2019 affected 230 people, the study said, in incidents in 28 of Colombia's 32 provinces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
2
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
3
Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital Assets for Its Investors

Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital A...

 India
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021