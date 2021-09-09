Left Menu

Canadian opposition leader faces crucial debate test in bid to defeat PM Trudeau

But polls show he is ahead of the Liberals amid voter unhappiness with Trudeau's decision to call an election two years early and he will have a chance to solidify his position in the third of three two-hour debates between party leaders. "This is really, really important to both of them ...

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:31 IST
Canadian opposition leader faces crucial debate test in bid to defeat PM Trudeau

The leader of Canada's main opposition Conservative Party squares off against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a televised debate on Thursday that could go a long way in deciding who wins a Sept. 20 election.

Erin O'Toole took over his right-leaning party last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and insiders concede he has had trouble introducing himself to voters. But polls show he is ahead of the Liberals amid voter unhappiness with Trudeau's decision to call an election two years early and he will have a chance to solidify his position in the third of three two-hour debates between party leaders.

"This is really, really important to both of them ... they screw this up, they lose the election," said Frank Graves, president of the Ekos Research polling company. The debate is the only one in English, the language spoken by two-thirds of Canada's 38 million people. Trudeau says he needs a vote now to judge whether Canadians back his decision to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to fight the pandemic.

"This is perhaps the single most important two hours of O'Toole's political life ... there are a lot of open minds out there so things could shift quickly either way," said a Conservative strategist who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. Trudeau, who has been in office for six years, lashed out at O'Toole during a French-language debate on Wednesday, accusing him of favouring restrictions on abortion and wanting to loosen gun controls.

The debate format - which groups five party leaders on one stage - can sometimes lead to participants talking over one another and the results are not always decisive. But Trudeau, who took power in late 2015, benefited from major stumbles by opponents during debate in both the 2015 and 2019 campaigns, which he won. The session starts at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday (0100 GMT on Friday). (Additional reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa Editing by Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021