Bolsonaro to meet with striking Brazil truckers, ministry says

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 18:06 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet by videoconference on Thursday with truckers leading blockades of highways in some 15 states, the Infrastructure Ministry said on social media, raising hopes he could end protests threatening export routes.

Stirred up by the president's call to action at Tuesday political rallies, the trucker protests had partially blocked highways in a half dozen states early on Wednesday, but gained steam as Bolsonaro was hesitant to publicly denounce them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

