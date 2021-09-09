Left Menu

Chirag Paswan invites President Kovind, RJD's Lalu Prasad for father's death anniversary event

LJP leader Chirag Paswan met RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday to invite him for a commemoration for his late father Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna to mark his first death anniversary. Paswan also extended an invite to President Ram Nath Kovind for the event on September 12, LJP sources said.

LJP leader Chirag Paswan met RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday to invite him for a commemoration for his late father Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna to mark his first death anniversary. Paswan also extended an invite to President Ram Nath Kovind for the event on September 12, LJP sources said. He had met Kovind as part of a parliamentary panel on official langauge which presented the President a report. Yadav recalled his long association with the late Dalit leader and said his ''blessings'' are with Chirag Paswan. Though Yadav may not attend the event, his son Tejashwi Yadav is likely to be present. Earlier in the day, Paswan had also met BJP leader and junior home minister Nityanand Rai to invite him. Amid a tussle within his party with his uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, Paswan has invited top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, for the commemoration.

