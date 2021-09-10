Left Menu

Small Canada party expels official for throwing gravel at Canada PM Trudeau

Trudeau has introduced vaccine mandates https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-pandemic-election-unvaccinated-candidates-are-knocking-doors-2021-08-23 for domestic travel and for his own candidates, while Conservative leader Erin O'Toole and Bernier have opposed them.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 01:25 IST
Small Canada party expels official for throwing gravel at Canada PM Trudeau

The small right-wing People's Party of Canada (PPC) expelled one of its local officials on Thursday over allegations he threw gravel at Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week, a party spokesman said.

Trudeau was hit by a handful of gravel on Monday, television images showed, while campaigning in London, Ontario, ahead of the Sept. 20 election. He was making his way back to his campaign bus past a crowd shouting their opposition to COVID-19 vaccines. London police said they were investigating, but have not announced any charges. PPC spokesman Martin Masse confirmed in an email that Shane Marshall had been removed as president of the PPC's Elgin-Middlesex-London constituency association.

Masse gave no further details. Marshall could not immediately be reached. People's Party leader Maxime Bernier https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-canada-election-bernier-idAFKBN1W40DT, a former minister of foreign affairs and industry, founded the populist PPC in 2018 after narrowly losing his bid for the leadership of the main opposition Conservative Party.

In 2019, the PPC won only 1.6% of the national vote and failed to get a seat in parliament, but an Ekos poll this week has the PPC at 9%. Bernier, who calls himself a "limited-government conservative," has been drawing vocal crowds as he campaigns against pandemic lockdowns and vaccine mandates. The Liberals canceled https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-trudeau-resumes-campaign-after-angry-crowds-disrupt-rallies-2021-08-30 an event late last month because of safety concerns linked to anti-vaccine protesters, who continue to show up to heckle at his rallies. Some of the protesters have carried PPC signs.

Around 74% of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated, but a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic is currently building, mostly among the unvaccinated. Trudeau has introduced vaccine mandates https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-pandemic-election-unvaccinated-candidates-are-knocking-doors-2021-08-23 for domestic travel and for his own candidates, while Conservative leader Erin O'Toole and Bernier have opposed them. Polls show a tight race, with the latest Nanos research survey showing Conservatives at 32.6% and the Liberals at 30.6%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Scientists measure magnetic field of eruption from Sun's atmosphere

Scientists measure magnetic field of eruption from Sun's atmosphere

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021