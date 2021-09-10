Left Menu

Kolkata: BJP pays tribute to party worker killed in post-poll violence

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh along with party members on Thursday paid respects to party worker Abhijit Sarkar, who was allegedly killed in the post-poll violence.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-09-2021 05:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 05:52 IST
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh. Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh along with party members on Thursday paid respects to party worker Abhijit Sarkar, who was allegedly killed in the post-poll violence. "BJP members pay respects to party worker Abhijit Sarkar, a victim of post-poll violence, whose body was handed to his family after 4 months. Many such incidents can happen. It's important to pay respects to our worker who lost his life," Ghosh told ANI.

Speaking further, the BJP leader alleged that there was corruption by the state government in a post-mortem of victims of post-poll violence. "It took 4-month to hand over the body so that evidence can be removed," Ghosh said.

Sarkar was killed in the post-poll violence in the Narkeldanga area of West Bengal shortly after the assembly election results were announced on May 2. Earlier, the High Court had asked for a second autopsy for BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar. The court also extended the National Human Rights Commission's investigation to July 13.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

