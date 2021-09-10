Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: BJP to hold meeting soon to discuss strategy for 2022 assembly polls

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to meet soon to discuss the strategy for the upcoming assembly election, said state party president Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2021 07:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 07:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh: BJP to hold meeting soon to discuss strategy for 2022 assembly polls
BJP president, Swatantra Dev Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to meet soon to discuss the strategy for the upcoming assembly election, said state party president Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday. The meeting will be very important as party workers will discuss all the current issues, including the Centre's schemes for the poor and assembly election, said Singh while briefing the media.

Taking a jibe on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's visit to the state, Singh said "Congress always does drama". "Why are we talking about the Priyanka Gandhi or congress? Neither they work for the nation nor in the favour of the poor, they only looted the nation and made people fool," he said.

"It took 70 years for the poor to for getting pakka house, gas connection and electricity facility", he added. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021