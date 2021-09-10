Left Menu

Mayawati says BSP won't filed 'bahubali', mafia candidates; no Mukhtar Ansari from Mau

He had defeated the BJPs Manoj Sinha, who is now the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.Mayawati said the decision to not field criminal and mafia elements has been taken to meet peoples expectation as she appealed to party leaders to keep this in mind while choosing candidates.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-09-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 10:41 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The BSP will make efforts to not field 'bahubali' (strongmen) or mafia candidates in next year's Uttar Pradesh polls, party supremo Mayawati said Friday, announcing that jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari will not be given a party ticket from Mau again.

She said BSP state president Bhim Rajbhar will contest from Mau seat, currently represented by Mukhtar Ansari who is lodged in a jail in Banda, with several criminal cases pending against him.

Mayawati's announcement comes days after Mukhtar Ansari's brother Sigbatullah Ansari joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

''In upcoming assembly polls, the BSP's effort will be to not field 'bahubali' and mafia elements. So, the name of Bhim Rajbhar, the BSP UP president, has been finalised from the Mau assembly seat in place of Mukhtar Ansari,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mukhtar's another brother, Afzal Ansari, is a BSP MP who represents the Ghazipur seat. He had defeated the BJP's Manoj Sinha, who is now the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mayawati said the decision to not field criminal and mafia elements has been taken to meet people's expectation as she appealed to party leaders to keep this in mind while choosing candidates. ''So that there is no problem in taking strict action against such elements once the government is formed.'' She added, ''Alongside ensuring 'a rule of law, by law', the BSP's resolve is to also change Uttar Pradesh's image now.'' She said the BSP's should be known as the government that follows the philosophy of 'Sarvajan Hitay and Sarvajan Sukhay' (universal good).

