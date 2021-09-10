Japan vaccine minister Kono declares run for LDP leader
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-09-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 12:58 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's popular coronavirus vaccination minister, Taro Kono, officially announced his candidacy on Friday to lead the ruling party and, by extension, become the next prime minister.
Kono said he would become an empathetic leader who "laughs, and cries together" with Japanese people, he told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement