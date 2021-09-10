Left Menu

UP polls: Congress to conduct Pratigya Yatra, will cover 12,000 kms

Congress will conduct a Pratigya Yatra in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state Assembly polls scheduled next year.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 14:34 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during the meeting in Lucknow. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress will conduct a Pratigya Yatra in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state Assembly polls scheduled next year. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Advisory and Strategy Committee of the UP unit of the party chaired by Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi.

The Pratigya Yatra will cover 12,000 kms. Congress has also decided to start zone wise election campaigns and programmes during the meeting.

The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to meet with the party leaders ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

