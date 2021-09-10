MSF state president arrested for using derogatory language against women leaders

MSF state president P K Navas, facing allegations of using derogatory language against women colleagues in the student organisation, was arrested by police here on Friday.

Police said acting on a complaint forwarded by the State Women's Commission (SWC), the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leader was summoned by the Chengamanad police.

Navas was arrested after being quizzed for an hour. He was later released on self bail.

A group of women leaders of the MSF-Haritha, the women's wing of the MSF, had lodged a complaint with the State's Women's Commission, alleging use of derogatory language by male counterparts in MSF including Navas.

Although the leaders of the parent organisation, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had, persuaded the Haritha leaders to withdraw their complaint, they refused it and sought action against the guilty.

Snubbed by women student leaders, IUML dissolved the state leadership of Haritha on Wednesday on charges of gross indiscipline. MSF-Haritha leader and National vice-president of MSF Fathima Tehliya had said it was out of the humiliation and mental trauma as a result of the derogatory remarks that made ten state committee leaders of Haritha move against the male office-bearers of MSF.

