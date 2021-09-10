Violent political behavior will not be tolerated : Tripura CM warns CPI-M

Amidst continuing clashes in Tripura between the ruling BJP and the main opposition CPI-M, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Friday said that the Left party is trying to plunge the state into lawlessness and such ''political behavior will not be tolerated by the people''. The clashes between the two rival parties had broken out in different parts of the northeastern state on Monday. Reports of fresh clashes between BJP and CPI-M are still coming in, officials said.

“For past 3 years, Tripura has seen all round peace & prosperity with radical improvements in law & order situation. Political opposition led by CPM have (sic) been rattled by this. In their desperation to regain lost political ground, they attempted to plunge Tripura into lawlessness”, Deb tweeted.

“I wish to remind the CPM that in our new Tripura such violent political behaviour will not be tolerated by its people. It will be my utmost endeavour to identify and punish each miscreant as per law. Peace is and will be a non-negotiable tenet of BJP-led government,” he said.

Left Front convener and CPI-M central committee member Bijan Dhar said during the day that at least 26 party offices were attacked and vandalised since Thursday midnight. The houses of at least 100 Left party activists and leaders were set on fire in the state and at least 50 activists were injured.

“An unprecedented terror was let lose by goons sheltered by the BJP. Democracy has been slaughtered and people’s voices are choked. We have no other alternative way to resist this terror except democratic movement “, he told reporters. The clashes started on Monday when former chief minister Manik Sarkar was allegedly prevented from proceeding to Dhanpur in Sepahijala district by BJP workers. Six activists of the saffron party and one from CPI-M were injured in the clashes.

Trouble had erupted again on Wednesday at Udaipur town in Gomati district of Tripura after Democratic Youth Federation of India, CPI-M's youth wing, took out a procession and a few activists from it allegedly attacked a BJP activist who was passing by, injuring him seriously.

Police said a group of BJP activists who were present nearby, retaliated by attacking the DYFI procession. Police said three persons were injured but their political affiliation is yet to be known.

A large contingent of police was deployed to disperse the mob and maintain peace after the Udaipur clash, officials said.

Police said the BJP activist injured in the Udaipur clash is in a critical condition and is still under treatrment. He was shifted to G.B Pant hospital here. According to sources, CPI-M party offices in Agartala, Bishalgarh and Kathalia, were vandalized and set on fire after the Udaipur clash.

Officials said a group of unidentified miscreants vandalized CPI(M)’s Udaipur party office, while a vehicle belonging to former Left Front Minister Ratan Bhowmick was set ablaze.

Agriculture Minister Pranajit Singha Roy rushed to the spot soon after the clash and took stock of the situation.

He had later told the media that DYFI had taken out the procession without seeking prior permission from police. When police tried to stop it, the DYFI activists indulged in violence and injured several people. BJP activist Mofiz Miah, who was passing by, was attacked and critically injured. Besides, a hotel was vandalized and some houses were ransacked, Singha Roy said.

The government would take legal action against those involved in the violence, he added. Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik led a protest march at Dhanpur in Sonamura sub-division on Wednesday in protest against Monday’s violence.

BJP sadar district unit too held a protest rally in the capital city of Agartala on Wednesday. The CPI (M) state party office at Melarmath was set on fire and a newspaper office near the main road was also vandalized.

