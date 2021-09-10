Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad to step down from Olympic Council of Asia
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 10-09-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 21:54 IST
Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah will temporarily step down as president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), his office said on Friday, following a guilty verdict against him in a Swiss forgery trial.
"Sheikh Ahmad has decided that he will temporarily step aside as President of the OCA until he has successfully appealed today's verdict," a statement from his office said.
