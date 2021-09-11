Left Menu

Karnal: Another meeting between protesting farmers, administration on Saturday

Another round of talks between farmers and Karnal administration will be held on Saturday at around 9 am over police lathi charge on farmers on August 28, said Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Friday.

Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Another round of talks between farmers and Karnal administration will be held on Saturday at around 9 am over police lathi charge on farmers on August 28, said Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Friday. The farmers continued their demonstration outside the mini secretariat here after talks with the district administration failed over their call for action against officials involved in lathi-charge.

"The meeting was held in a positive environment. Nothing has been finalised yet. Another meeting will be held on Saturday at 9 am", he said. Meanwhile, the internet services have remained disrupted in Karnal since September 6 in view of the protest.

Earlier on Thursday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the state government is ready to conduct a fair investigation into the Karnal incident."Farmers are agitating in Karnal, it's their right. Our officers are talking to them. Talks are important but only valid demands will be accepted... We are ready to conduct a fair investigation but it's not only the Sub-Divisional Magistrate who will be probed, the entire episode will be investigated. If farmers and their leaders are found guilty, action will be taken against them too," he had said. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading the agitation against three new farm laws, had given a call for 'gherao' of the secretariat demanding registration of FIR against officials who had allegedly ordered a lathi-charge on agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

