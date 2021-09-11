Left Menu

Brazilian truckers' Bolsonaro sympathy strike fizzles out

A protest by Brazilian truckers loyal to President Jair Bolsonaro had largely fizzled out on Friday, a relief for industries that feared supply shortages. Brazil's infrastructure minister said in a statement early Friday that there were protests along highways in three states - Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Rondonia - but no roads were blocked.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2021 04:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 04:38 IST
Brazilian truckers' Bolsonaro sympathy strike fizzles out

A protest by Brazilian truckers loyal to President Jair Bolsonaro had largely fizzled out on Friday, a relief for industries that feared supply shortages.

Brazil's infrastructure minister said in a statement early Friday that there were protests along highways in three states - Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Rondonia - but no roads were blocked. That compared with 16 states that had registered highway protests earlier in the week. The nation's federal highway police said the protests "no longer present threats of partial or total blockades and are heading toward total demobilization."

Stirred up by Bolsonaro's call to action against the Supreme Court at political rallies on Tuesday, the truck blockades gained steam on Wednesday. Earlier this week, the right-wing leader had accused the Supreme Court of preventing him from governing and called on Justice Alexandre de Moraes to step down. On Thursday, he sought to defuse the dispute and said he had told truckers to stand down https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/bolsonaro-meet-with-striking-brazil-truckers-ministry-says-2021-09-09, warning that if the protests continued past Sunday, it would bring about serious supply shortages.

With scant rail infrastructure in Latin America's largest country, the economy is heavily dependent on road haulage and the protests threatened key export routes. A major truckers' strike in 2018 brought activity to a standstill. Besides supporting Bolsonaro in his battle against the Supreme Court, truckers are discontented about soaring diesel prices.

Bolsonaro gained prominence in the 2018 presidential campaign with his early support for the truckers and he has remained sympathetic to their complaints of high fuel prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021