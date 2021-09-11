Left Menu

Meenakashi Lekhi begins 6-day visit to Portugal and Spain from Sunday

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi will pay a six-day visit to Portugal and Spain beginning Sunday to inject a fresh momentum into the ties with the two European nations.Lekhi will visit Portugal from September 12 to 14 during which she will hold talks with her counterpart Secretary of State for International Affairs Francisco Andre, according to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 13:21 IST
Meenakashi Lekhi begins 6-day visit to Portugal and Spain from Sunday
Meenakashi Lekhi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi will pay a six-day visit to Portugal and Spain beginning Sunday to inject a fresh momentum into the ties with the two European nations.

Lekhi will visit Portugal from September 12 to 14 during which she will hold talks with her counterpart Secretary of State for International Affairs Francisco Andre, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It said a bilateral agreement on the recruitment of Indian citizens to work in Portugal will be signed during the visit.

Lekhi is also scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, Culture Minister Graça Maria da Fonseca and Executive Secretary of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries Zacarias da Costa, the MEA said.

''India was admitted as an Associate Observer of CPLP in July and is committed to deepen its historic relations with the Lusophone countries,'' it said in a statement. Lekhi will also meet members of the Indian community and attend an event marking the rich cultural heritage of India as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the MEA added.

It said Lekhi will hold discussions with her Spanish counterpart, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Ángeles Moreno Bau and meet other senior dignitaries during her visit to Spain from 15-17 September. ''The Minister of State will also inaugurate ´The Beatles and India´ exhibition at Casa de la India, Valladolid and deliver a talk on India's development cooperation at the Spain India Council Foundation,'' the MEA said. It said she will also interact with Indologists and Indophiles, including ICCR Alumni, and the Indian Community in Spain.

''India enjoys warm and friendly relations with both Portugal and Spain. The visit of MoS, which is the first in-person official engagement with both countries since the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral ties,'' The MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021