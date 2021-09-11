Left Menu

No birthday bash for RSS chief Bhagwat who turns 71

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 11-09-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 14:23 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  Country:
  • India

It was like any other day for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday, the day he turned 71.

There was no celebration and no gifts for the Sarsanghchalak who is on a three-day visit to Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

Bhagwat was born on September 11, 1950, at Chandrapur in Maharashtra. An RSS official said though they had expected a birthday celebration, nothing of that sort happened.

''He met Shakha teachers of Dhanbad as planned and held discussions with the executive members of Jharkhand RSS Prant,'' the official, who insisted on not being named, said.

He said he had no information about who greeted Bhagwat over the telephone.

Only a handful of people met him and some BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad leaders tried to visit him but were politely turned away from the gates of Rajkamal Saraswati Vidya Mandir school, where Bhagwat is staying.

