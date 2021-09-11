Mathura temple case: Defacing, removal of Hindu objects of faith alleged

Petitioners in a Krishna Janmasthan case here submitted a video of some objects of Hindu faith, alleging that these were either being defaced or removed from a mosque, which they claimed have been built at the birthplace of the deity.

The petitioners--advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh and four others--have sought the removal of the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque from the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple here.

The petitioners said a video showing the presence of a symbol of “shesh nag”, lotus and a conch in the mosque was submitted in the court of the civil judge, senior division. They alleged that the objects were either being removed or defaced. Mahendra Pratap Singh said in the next hearing on September 15, they will press for a physical verification of the objects by the ASI.

