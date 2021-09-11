Left Menu

Mathura temple case: Defacing, removal of Hindu objects of faith alleged

Petitioners in a Krishna Janmasthan case here submitted a video of some objects of Hindu faith, alleging that these were either being defaced or removed from a mosque, which they claimed have been built at the birthplace of the deity.The petitioners--advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh and four others--have sought the removal of the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque from the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple here.The petitioners said a video showing the presence of a symbol of shesh nag, lotus and a conch in the mosque was submitted in the court of the civil judge, senior division.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 11-09-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 19:05 IST
Mathura temple case: Defacing, removal of Hindu objects of faith alleged
  • Country:
  • India

Petitioners in a Krishna Janmasthan case here submitted a video of some objects of Hindu faith, alleging that these were either being defaced or removed from a mosque, which they claimed have been built at the birthplace of the deity.

The petitioners--advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh and four others--have sought the removal of the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque from the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple here.

The petitioners said a video showing the presence of a symbol of “shesh nag”, lotus and a conch in the mosque was submitted in the court of the civil judge, senior division. They alleged that the objects were either being removed or defaced. Mahendra Pratap Singh said in the next hearing on September 15, they will press for a physical verification of the objects by the ASI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021