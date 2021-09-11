Left Menu

Gujarat BJP MLAs to reach Gandhinagar, new Chief Minister likely to be announced on Sunday

Senior Gujarat BJP leaders met at the party office here after the resignation of Vijay Rupani as Chief Minister of the state.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat), | Updated: 11-09-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 19:40 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached BJP office in Gandinagar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Senior Gujarat BJP leaders met at the party office here after the resignation of Vijay Rupani as Chief Minister of the state. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil and Rupani were among those who attended the meeting.

Party sources said MLAs have been asked to reach the state capital by Saturday night. A decision on the next Chief Minister is likely to be made on Sunday after the meeting of MLAs.

Sources said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Minister RC Faldu, state BJP chief CR Patil, and state BJP vice president Gordhan Zadafia are been seen as possible choices for new chief minister. Rupani met state Governor Acharya Devvrat earlier today and submitted his resignation as Chief Minister.

He said the development journey of Gujarat should continue under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and the new leadership. Rupani's resignation comes more than a year before the assembly elections in the state.

Rupani had replaced Anandiben Patel as Gujarat Chief Minister in August 2016. He is MLA from Rajkot West seat in Gujarat. BJP had won 99 seats and Congress 77 in the last assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

