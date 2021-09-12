Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as AAP national convenor for 3rd consecutive term

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the national convenor of the AAP for the third time at the national executive meeting of the party on Sunday, according to an official statement.Party leaders Pankaj Gupta and N D Gupta were elected as secretary and treasurer, respectively, it said.The office bearers have been elected for a tenure of five years.The national executive of the Aam Aadmi Party AAP had elected a new 34-member executive body, which included Kejriwal, on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 15:53 IST
Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as AAP national convenor for 3rd consecutive term
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the national convenor of the AAP for the third time at the national executive meeting of the party on Sunday, according to an official statement.

Party leaders Pankaj Gupta and N D Gupta were elected as secretary and treasurer, respectively, it said.

The office bearers have been elected for a tenure of five years.

The national executive of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had elected a new 34-member executive body, which included Kejriwal, on Saturday. In its first meeting held on Sunday virtually, the newly elected national executive of the party proposed to appoint a national convenor, national secretary, and national treasurer, the statement said.

''All the executive members unanimously agreed to elect senior party leader Arvind Kejriwal as the national convenor. The national executive members unanimously elected senior leader Pankaj Gupta as national secretary and N D Gupta as national treasurer,'' the statement added.

The executive members include senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Rakhi Birla among others.

The statement said the body unanimously agreed to Kejriwal's name as the national convenor.

''Kejriwal stood for the party and its ideology even in the most unprecedented times and it would be the wisest decision to elect him for the third time consecutively,'' the statement said.

In the next national executive meeting, there will be discussions on the upcoming state assembly elections and the current political scenario of the country, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021