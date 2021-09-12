J-K parties condemn killing of police sub-inspector

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday condemned the killing of a police sub-inspector by a militant in the heart of the city.

Probationary sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad was shot dead by a militant from point-blank range in the afternoon at a marketplace in the Khanyar area.

“Strongly condemn the killing of SI Arshid Ahmad in a dastardly act of senseless violence. We express our sincere condolences to the family members of the fearless policeman killed in the line of duty. May his soul rest in peace & the family find strength to face the days ahead,” the National Conference said on its Twitter handle.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack.

“Sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of Sub Inspector Arshid Mir of @JmuKmrPolice in a dastardly attack in the heart of Srinagar city. A young life with so much promise, another grieving family. May Allah grant Arshid place in Jannat,” Omar said on Twitter.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti offered condolences to the police officer's family.

“Saddened to hear about the death of J&K Police Sub Inspector Arshid Ahmed killed by militants at Khanyar today. May his soul rest in peace & condolences to his family,” she said.

The People's Conference (PC) also condemned the killing.

“We unreservedly condemn the dastardly and cowardly militant attack on the J&K police SI Arshad Ahmad. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this hour of grief,” it wrote on Twitter.

PC chairman Sajad Lone said the killing has made an addition to the “army of orphans” in the Valley.

“SI Arshid Ahmed martyred. May Allah grant him Jannat. The terrorists have yet again made an addition to the army of orphans,” Lone said.

BJP J-K spokesman Altaf Thakur also condemned the killing of the police sub-inspector, terming the attack a cowardly act.

In a statement, Thakur said the militants “feeling frustrated” are now targeting unarmed policemen.

He expressed solidarity with the family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Thakur urged police to take help from the viral CCTV footage of the attack and punish the culprits.

