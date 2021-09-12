AAP 'forced' BJP to change chief ministers in Uttarakhand, Gujarat: Raghav Chadha

Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday claimed that the BJP was ''forced'' to change chief ministers in Uttarakhand and Gujarat after facing a challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the two states.

The AAP national spokesperson also criticised the Congress while terming it an ''ineffective, compromised and unsuccessful opposition''.

''The AAP challenged the BJP by saying 'perform or perish', which forced the BJP to change its CMs in both the states. Such is the power of the AAP and Shri Arvind Kejriwal. I want to tell the people of the BJP that changing nameplates will not change the anger and resentment that the people of Uttarakhand and Gujarat have for you,'' Chadha said during a press conference here.

He added that a ''convenient game of musical chairs'' was being played by the BJP and the Congress in which they rule for five years each.

''When one party is in power, the other helps from outside and upon a power switch, they return the favour. There is an understanding in these parties, which has resulted in Uttarakhand and Gujarat both, being devoid of a strong opposition and a strong government,'' he said.

Talking about the Surat municipal polls, held earlier this year, Chadha remarked that the BJP was getting its ''power circles challenged'' by the AAP. ''Gujarat is a stronghold state of the BJP, the state from where the two most powerful politicians of the country come from, the state where the BJP has been ruling for 27 years is now getting its power circles challenged by the Aam Aadmi Party,'' the Rajendra Nagar MLA said.

He added that in Uttarakhand and Gujarat, ''for every person who does not want to vote for the BJP, there are even more who don't want to vote for the Congress''. ''Due to this, there is a huge vacuum, which the AAP has successfully filled,'' he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)