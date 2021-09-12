Left Menu

BJP MLC A K Sharma predicts bigger mandate for party in 2022 UP polls

On Saturday, he started a three-day tour of the region with visits to Bulandshahr, Noida and Greater Noida.The BJP will form its government in 2022 with a bigger mandate than it did in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh, Sharma told reporters, dodging any further questions on politics.During a programme here on Sunday, Sharma, who was joined by the BJPs UP vice president and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, reached out to locals and residents group like the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association FONRWA, Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Association NOFAA.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-09-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 20:44 IST
The BJP will form its government in 2022 with a bigger mandate than it did in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh, bureaucrat-turned-politician and party MLC Arvind Kumar Sharma said here on Sunday.

Sharma, a former IAS officer considered a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been active in eastern UP and has now started a public outreach campaign in western part of the state. On Saturday, he started a three-day tour of the region with visits to Bulandshahr, Noida and Greater Noida.

''The BJP will form its government in 2022 with a bigger mandate than it did in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh,” Sharma told reporters, dodging any further questions on politics.

During a programme here on Sunday, Sharma, who was joined by the BJP's UP vice president and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, reached out to locals and residents' group like the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association (FONRWA), Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Association (NOFAA). ''This is my third visit to western UP. The first time I came here was during the Covid pandemic when we distributed some medicines and medical equipment. The second time I went to Ghaziabad to meet farmers' groups and some professionals. This is my third visit to Noida, Greater Noida and Bulandshahr in the region,'' he said.

''The western UP region can be called 'Triveni' or 'Sangam' because it is a confluence of good farming, good industrialisation and the service sector. It's a hub of all three sectors. I admire this region for these qualities and have resolved to work for its further improvement,” Sharma said.

He also said that the government and his party were with the residents, assuring them of resolving their issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

