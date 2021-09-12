Left Menu

Ganesh Utsav: Sharad Pawar, family visit Maha CM at latter's official residence

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 21:13 IST
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday visited 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Malabar Hill in Mumbai, on the occasion of Ganeshotsav.

Pawar, who was accompanied by wife Pratibha, MP daughter Supriya Sule and son-in-law Sadanand Sule, was welcomed by Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and state minister son Aaditya.

Former CM and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi was another prominent visitor.

