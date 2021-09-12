Verbal duel intensifies between Cong and BJP over Bishop's remarks

The verbal duel between the Congress and BJP over the controversial 'love and narcotic jihad' remark by Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, intensified on Sunday with the former saying it does not want the Sangh parivar to gain foothold here while the latter claimed that both CPI(M) and Congress were cornering the Bishop over the issue.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, while speaking to the media said the party was not attacking the Bishop, but was only pointing out a mistake as the prevalence of liquor and drug mafia in the southern state should not be foisted upon a certain religious community.

That is where Congress has a difference of opinion with the Bishop remarks, he said and added that the party does not want any communal disharmony in the state nor does it want the Sangh parivar to gain a foothold here.

Responding to Muraleedharan's comments, BJP state president K Surendran said that the Bishop's remarks were against terrorism, ''but it hit Congress and CPI(M)'' who are now attacking the Bishop from all sides, which is ''unacceptable''.

Addressing reporters at the 84th birthday of SNDP leader Vellapally Natesan, Surendran alleged that the response of the two parties indicated that the Congress and CPI(M) were encouraging religious terrorism ''as part of their vote bank politics''.

He further said anyone speaking the truth ''was being branded as a member of the Sangh parivar''.

The link between drug mafias and religious terrorists world over was clear as daylight, he said and added that if Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cannot see that ''then we need to fear such forces''.

He said that BJP will provide all support to the Bishop against the attacks by Congress and CPI(M).

Earlier, Muraleedharan said such issues should not happen and any differences between religious groups should be discussed by sitting together.

He said that he expected the Bishop to take steps to resolve the controversy.

We do not want any agitations in the state over the Bishop's remarks, he said.

The controversial 'love and narcotic jihad' remarks by Kallarangatt triggered ripples in Kerala's political circles as the BJP accused the CPI(M) and the Congress of supporting jihadis, while the latter warned against ''Sangh Parivar agenda'' to destroy Christian-Muslim harmony in the state.

Amid mounting criticism, the Pala Diocese, under the the prominent Syro-Malabar Church, on Saturday had come out with an explanation, saying the bishop did not intend to hurt anyone and his remarks were not against any particular community.

Urging all communities to view seriously the actions of fringe elements indulging in radical and anti-social activities using the names and symbols of religion, the diocese also shared the message of going forward unitedly ending all misleading propaganda.

While the Congress had said the bishop crossed limits, the BJP supported him by urging the society to discuss the statement.

Recently, Kallarangatt had said that Christian girls were falling prey to the alleged love and narcotic jihad in Kerala and wherever arms cannot be used, extremists were using such methods to destroy the youth. Meanwhile, Kerala Congress (M), a key constituent of the ruling left in Kerala said the Pala Bishop's words were misinterpreted as he was only pointing to the evil impact of drugs in the society. KC(M) leader Jose K Mani, who met the media here, said the Church has always created awareness in the society against the drug menace.

His statement comes after a Church organ today asked Mani to clarify his stand over the controversy, which has been raging for the past few days in Kerala.

''Bishop Kallarangatt was pointing to the evil impacts of drugs in the society and cautioned against it. The church has always created awareness among the believers and the general public against its social evils,'' Mani, whose core vote base constitutes Catholic Christians in central Kerala, said.

''The resistance which was formed against dowry and caste discrimination should also be formed against drug mafia. However, those who are attacking him (Bishop), for calling for action against the drug mafia are in fact trying to destroy the peaceful and secular fabric of the society. This should be opposed,'' Mani said.Mani's statement in a way contradicts what Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said. Condemning Bishop Kallarangatt's statement, the CM on Friday said those who hold responsible positions should refrain from making statements causing divisions in the society.

