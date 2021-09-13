Left Menu

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal holds rally ahead of filing nomination for Bhabanipur by-polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Monday held a rally ahead of filing her nomination for by-elections to the Bhabanipur seat.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-09-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 13:45 IST
BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Monday held a rally ahead of filing her nomination for by-elections to the Bhabanipur seat. Tibrewal, who is taking on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee, said that it is a fight against injustice.

"I would like to tell the people of Bhabanipur that they have received a big opportunity. So, they should come forward in this fight against injustice and make history," she stated. Tibrewal informed that she will file her nomination papers in the afternoon and visited a temple to seek blessings.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP candidate took a dig at Mamata Banerjee and said that the people of the state have the right to live but this right is being taken away by Banerjee and her party. She also claimed that the elections would not be conducted with transparency as the ruling party supports violence and later appealed to the people of West Bengal to come out and cast their vote.

Bhabanipur by-polls will primarily be a contest between Tibrewal and Banerjee as Congress, on September 8, announced that the party will not be fielding any candidate for the by-polls. Bypolls will be held in Bhabanipur on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3. (ANI)

