Joined BJP to fulfil my grandfather Giani Zail Singh's wishes: Inderjeet Singh at party HQ

Late former President of India Giani Zail Singh's grandson, Inderjeet Singh, joined the BJP here on Monday in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Welcoming him, BJP general secretary and Punjab unit in-charge Dushyant Gautam said this showed that the party holds a special place in the hearts of the people in Punjab.

After joining the BJP at its headquarters here, Inderjeet Singh said he has fulfilled his grandfather's wishes.

''The Congress did not behave properly with my grandfather. I campaigned for the BJP during the Madan Lal Khurrana days in Delhi. My grandfather wanted me to join the BJP. He had introduced me to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani,'' he said.

Singh hails from the Ramgarhia Sikh community which comes under the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category.

The community has a substantial presence in Doaba and Majha belts of Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)