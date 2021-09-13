BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal files nomination for Bhabanipur by-polls
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll, Priyanka Tibriwal filed her nomination on Monday.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll, Priyanka Tibriwal filed her nomination on Monday. Tibrewal, who is taking on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee, said that it is a fight against injustice.
"I would like to tell the people of Bhabanipur that they have received a big opportunity. So, they should come forward in this fight against injustice and make history," she stated earlier in the day. Bhabanipur by-polls will primarily be a contest between Tibrewal and Banerjee as Congress on September 8, announced that the party will not be fielding any candidate for the by-polls.
Bypolls will be held in Bhabanipur on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WB by-polls: Cong unlikely to field candidate against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur constituency
Mamata Banerjee to start her campaign for Bhabanipur bypolls from Sept 8
Bhabanipur by-poll: TMC welcomes EC decision, BJP expresses reservation
Bengal by-polls: 'What'll happen if contest from Bhabanipur,' Suvendu Adhikari's dig at Mamata
EC announces bypoll in Bhabanipur assembly seat where WB CM Mamata Banerjee plans to contest