BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal files nomination for Bhabanipur by-polls

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll, Priyanka Tibriwal filed her nomination on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-09-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 14:31 IST
BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll, Priyanka Tibriwal filed her nomination on Monday. Tibrewal, who is taking on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee, said that it is a fight against injustice.

"I would like to tell the people of Bhabanipur that they have received a big opportunity. So, they should come forward in this fight against injustice and make history," she stated earlier in the day. Bhabanipur by-polls will primarily be a contest between Tibrewal and Banerjee as Congress on September 8, announced that the party will not be fielding any candidate for the by-polls.

Bypolls will be held in Bhabanipur on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3. (ANI)

