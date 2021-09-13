Qatar foreign minister says asked Taliban to respect women's rights
Qatar's foreign minister said on Monday the Gulf state has asked the Taliban to respect women's rights by giving several examples of Muslim countries where women have an active role in society.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani was speaking in a joint press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Doha. Le Drian said dozens of French nationals are still in Afghanistan and Paris is working with Qatar to evacuate them.
