BJP leader levels allegation of money laundering against Maharashtra minister

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-09-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 17:05 IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday alleged that Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Hasan Mushrif and his family members are involved in money laundering and have stakes in shell companies. Mushrif, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader holds the portfolio of the Rural Development Department.

Speaking to mediapersons, the BJP leader said, "Hasan Mushrif, his wife Sahera Hasan Mushrif and their son Navid Mushrif, the whole Mushrif family have their shares in these fraudulent practices in money laundering and Benami property. There are records in various agencies that the companies in which these people were involved are actually shell companies. In his election affidavit, he has mentioned these shell companies. I do not know how he could do that." To validate his claims, Somaiya presented a few documents and the election affidavit of Hasan Mushrif.

"Tomorrow I will file a formal complaint against Hasan Mushrif in Enforcement Directorate (ED) with documentary proof. Day after tomorrow I will be in Delhi and meet Finance Ministry officials to register my complaint there too. I have the names of two other ministers with the detail of their corruption. One of them from NCP and the other from Shiv Sena." Earlier, Somaiya had levelled allegations of money laundering against Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Parab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

