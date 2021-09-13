Civic polls to be held in nine districts in TN in October

Rural local body elections to over 27,000 posts in nine districts of the state will be held in two-phases in October, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commisssion (TNSEC) announced on Monday.

TNSEC Commissioner V Palanikumar released the schedule.

Casual elections to 789 unfilled and vacant posts in 28 districts, where the civic polls were held in 2019, will also be held, a release from TNSEC said.

The two-phase polling for nine districts, including the newly created ones such as Chengalpattu, Tenkasi and Kallakurichi, besides Tirunelveli and Kancheepuram, will be held on October 6 and 9, the release said, adding, elections to a total of 27,003 posts will be held.

Filing of nominations start on Wednesday.

Elections were being held in adherence to a Supreme Court directive that polls be conducted before September 15 after carrying out the ward delimitation exercise in the nine districts.

Both party-based and non-party based elections will be held for different posts and different-coloured ballot papers will be used for various posts, it said.

Counting of votes will be taken up on October 12.

Further, indirect elections to 3,067 posts, including that of Panchayat presidents, will be held on October 22.

A total of 37.77 lakh voters will cast their votes in these nine districts, the release added.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, with the last one hour being reserved for citizens with coronavirus symptoms to exercise their franchise.

Polling will also be held in line with the Covid-19 protocol.

