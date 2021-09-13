BJP govt taking away the rights of people: Karnataka Congress chief

The BJP government is taking away the rights of people, said Karnataka Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Monday.

As the top leaders of the Karnataka Congress including Siddaramaiah arrived at the Legislative Assembly on a bullock cart to protest against the fuel price hike by the BJP government, DK Shivakumar, from his bullock-cart, said, "The BJP government is pickpocketing and taking away people's rights. During these troubled Covid-19 times, the BJP both at the Centre and in the State needs to be solving people's issues. Instead, they are pouring salt on existing wounds by increasing the prices of essential commodities."

Raising slogans against the BJP government, the former state education minister said that that the BJP government has no eyes or ears. "They are insensitive to people's problems. In this regard, the Karnataka Congress will be protesting in the assembly. Outside the assembly the party will also oppose BJP's faulty policies", he added. (ANI)

