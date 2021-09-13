Left Menu

BJP govt taking away the rights of people: Karnataka Congress chief

The BJP government is taking away the rights of people, said Karnataka Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-09-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 20:14 IST
BJP govt taking away the rights of people: Karnataka Congress chief
Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah along withState Congress president DK Shivakumar at the Vidhan Soudha, Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP government is taking away the rights of people, said Karnataka Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Monday.

As the top leaders of the Karnataka Congress including Siddaramaiah arrived at the Legislative Assembly on a bullock cart to protest against the fuel price hike by the BJP government, DK Shivakumar, from his bullock-cart, said, "The BJP government is pickpocketing and taking away people's rights. During these troubled Covid-19 times, the BJP both at the Centre and in the State needs to be solving people's issues. Instead, they are pouring salt on existing wounds by increasing the prices of essential commodities."

Raising slogans against the BJP government, the former state education minister said that that the BJP government has no eyes or ears. "They are insensitive to people's problems. In this regard, the Karnataka Congress will be protesting in the assembly. Outside the assembly the party will also oppose BJP's faulty policies", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021