Left Menu

BJP changed chief minister as its government in Gujarat 'failed' to deliver, says Gohil

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday said that BJP changing its chief minister in Gujarat will not impact the outcome of assembly polls and it reflected the failure of party governments in the state and at the Centre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:35 IST
BJP changed chief minister as its government in Gujarat 'failed' to deliver, says Gohil
Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday said that BJP changing its chief minister in Gujarat will not impact the outcome of assembly polls and it reflected the failure of party governments in the state and at the Centre. Gohil alleged that former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who stepped down from his post of Saturday, become the victim of BJP's internal politics and was made a "scapegoat".

"Central government and the state government in Gujarat failed and could not have asked for votes in the name of their work. Vijay Rupani was made a scapegoat," he said. He said the development journey of Gujarat has been "hampered" due to internal politics in BJP.

BJP leader and Ghatlodia MLA Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday. The state will face elections towards the end of next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global
4
WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021