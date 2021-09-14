Biden to speak at the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York on Sept 21

President Joe Biden will travel to New York on Sept. 21 and deliver remarks at the 76th U.N. General assembly, the White House said on Monday.

The meeting of world leaders is shaping up to be a hybrid event of in-person speeches and video statements as global vaccination rates vary and the spread of COVID-19 variants sparks concern.

