Left Menu

Japan LDP's Ishiba set to back Kono in leadership race - report

Ishiba's popularity with grassroots members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) could prove a strong plus for Kono, who is already topping polls as the public's favourite for the country's next prime minister. Only LDP lawmakers and rank-and-file party members will vote for the party head, but a looming general election means popular support will be a key factor in their decision making.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 10:18 IST
Japan LDP's Ishiba set to back Kono in leadership race - report
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Shigeru Ishiba, a top politician in Japan's ruling party, will not stand in the race to replace the prime minister and is set to back Taro Kono, NHK television said on Tuesday, boosting Kono's chances of taking the premiership. Ishiba's popularity with grassroots members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) could prove a strong plus for Kono, who is already topping polls as the public's favorite for the country's next prime minister.

Only LDP lawmakers and rank-and-file party members will vote for the party head, but a looming general election means popular support will be a key factor in their decision making. The winner is virtually guaranteed the premiership due to the party's majority in parliament. Ishiba, 64, a veteran lawmaker and former defense minister, had been seen as a possible candidate to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga after his surprise decision earlier this month to step down.

However, Ishiba had decided not to run and would instead support Kono, 58, the current vaccine minister who has long been considered a top contender to replace Suga, NHK said. Two other candidates have also thrown their hats into the ring for the Sept. 29 vote, former foreign minister Fumio Kishida and former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi.

While party elders are wary of Kono because of his reputation as a maverick with a strong sense of self-belief, his popularity with voters means lawmakers worried about re-election may prove eager to have him as the face of the party. The LDP has faced growing dissatisfaction over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Ishiba will formally report his decision to his political faction on Wednesday, media said.

Kono regularly leads polls of voters on who should succeed Suga. In a poll by the Asahi daily at the weekend, he was chosen by 33% of respondents, while 16% chose Ishiba and 14% Kishida. A graduate of Georgetown University in Washington D.C. who is fluent in English, Kono has built a reputation as an able and savvy communicator through frequent, and unusually blunt, news conferences as well as a strong social media presence, both unusual in Japan's staid and scripted political world.

He has Twitter feeds in English and Japanese - where he has 2.4 million followers - and recently added a third aimed at the LDP election that features a photo of an earnest Kono speaking in front of the Japanese flag and another of him kneeling on a floor to talk to people at an evacuation center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021