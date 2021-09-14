Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:31 IST
VP Naidu, PM Modi, Speaker Birla to launch Sansad TV on Wednesday
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will jointly launch Sansad TV on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy, the PMO noted.

The decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken in February, and the CEO of Sansad TV was appointed in March.

The PMO said Sansad TV programming will primarily be in four categories; functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes, policies, history and culture of India and issues, interests, concerns of contemporary nature.

