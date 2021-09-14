Left Menu

Czech president Zeman taken to hospital, waves to camera - media

Czech President Milos Zeman was taken to hospital on Tuesday, waving to a camera as he arrived, local media reported. They gave no reason, and the president's spokesman was not immediately available to comment. The news website Novinky.cz showed video of Zeman, 76, arriving at the hospital by car and waving to the camera.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:39 IST
Czech president Zeman taken to hospital, waves to camera - media
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Czech President Milos Zeman was taken to hospital on Tuesday, waving to a camera as he arrived, local media reported. They gave no reason, and the president's spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

The news website Novinky.cz showed video of Zeman, 76, arriving at the hospital by car and waving to the camera. He was in a wheelchair, which he often uses owing to a nerve condition. Novinky.cz said the president's stay could be "longer-term", but gave no source. Czech Radio cited an adviser to the president as saying he had heard Zeman arranging a regular medical check.

The Czech Republic holds a parliamentary election on Oct. 8-9. The president's duties include appointing the next prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021