Congress to form groups of 'vicharaks' to connect with people before Assembly polls

By Archana Prasad In a bid to connect with people on the ground ahead of the crucial assembly elections, the Congress plans to deploy vicharaks, an army of ground workers similar to the pracharaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Vicharaks will be young Congress activists, primarily members of the party's frontal organisation, the Seva Dal. Their role will be to visit each constituency and talk to people about problems like price rise, unemployment and farmer distress. Talking to ANI, Lalji Desai, chief organiser of the All India Congress Seva Dal, said that Uttar Pradesh will be the major focus of the Vicharakas and workers from all the neighbouring states will come and be there.

"On every seat, a Vicharak will play a major role. In total, 41 workers will be assigned to each Vidhan Sabha seat. Looking at the strength of the local Seva Dal, we decided to work on 100 seats," said Desai. The Chief Organiser of All India Congress Seva Dal said the party plans to create a ground culture, where the party workers will be staying in the villages with the people during campaigning.

"After assembly elections in five states, our focus will be Gujarat elections," he added. Desai said the initially, Vicharaks will focus on Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections.

"These 'vicharaks' will focus on targeted constituencies that will be carefully selected following discussion with party in-charges and top leadership. Our focus will be majorly on nation building, organisation building, and election campaigning," he said. The Congress leader said the country needs vicharaks (thinkers) at a time when "democracy is being killed."

"New workers have joined with vibrant energy. The number of women has also increased for volunteering. Women and youngsters are coming with a lot of energy, and we are training them to send them to the states where elections are approaching," he added. Assembly elections in five states--Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur-- are scheduled to take place in April-May 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)