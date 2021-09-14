Women sending videos to blackmail, implicate me: Raj Congress MLA Solanki

Rajasthan Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki on Tuesday alleged that some women are sending videos to blackmail and implicate him as part of a conspiracy.

Solanki, who represents Chaksu in the state assembly, claimed that he has lodged a complaint with the Bajajnagar police station.

In the recent, Jaipur Zilla Parishad elections, Congress candidate Rama Devi from Ward 17 of Solanki’s Chaksu constituency moved to the BJP just before polling for the post of Zilla Pramukh.

She made the shift as she was miffed with the Congress for not giving her candidature for the Zilla Pramukh post, according to sources.

Solanki, who is a part of the Sachin Pilot camp, has been outspoken in his criticisms against his own party’s government in the state.

Without naming anyone, he said, ''Such conspiracies are going on for the last several months. Women are sending videos so that I can be blackmailed.” ''They can do anything. They can do anything to suppress my voice. They can go to any extent. But I will continue to raise the voice of the youth, poor and Dalits,'' the legislator said.

