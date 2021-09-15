Left Menu

Owaisi is BJP's 'chacha jaan', farmers need to understand their moves: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday alleged that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP were a team and the farmers needed to understand their moves well.

15-09-2021
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday alleged that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP were a team and the farmers needed to understand their moves well. "Owaisi and BJP are a team. He is BJP's 'chacha jaan'. He has the blessings of the BJP. He will abuse them, but they will not file a case against him. BJP will take his help. Farmers will have to understand that their moves. Owaisi is double-faced. He will ruin the farmers. They will hatch conspiracies during elections. But as suggested by Zila Panchayat elections, people in Baghpat are revolutionary," Tikait said.

He threatened that the protests will continue till the government does not agree to farmers demands and repeals the laws. "The protests will continue till the government does not agree to our demands and repeals the laws. Till then, we would not leave the Delhi border no matter how long it takes. We will fight till our last breath. They will have to tell us that who is more dear to them, the farmers or the corporates," he added.

"Farmers would not get the benefit until laws guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) are introduced," Tikait said and alleged that the Centre was being run by corporates. He also raised concerns over the Centre's new labour laws. "Factory workers can not agitate and form associations anymore. They are selling everything. They are trying to close mandis," the BKU leader said.

Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since had passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

